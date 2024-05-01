Get your square ahead of Ulster Final and support the Donegal Training Fund



Donegal GAA have launched their latest fundraiser for the Donegal Training Fund.

As the county enters the business end of the championship with the footballers in the Ulster Final and an All Ireland series to come, plus the hurlers are on target to reach a Nicky Rackard Final – Donegal GAA is seeking support.

An ‘Ulster Final Squares’ campaign has been launched this week to help towards the additional costs that success brings.

Each square costs €200. The square with the correct half-time score will win €2,000, with €3,000 for the correct full-time score.

For details and to buy your square click on the link.

https://donegalgaa.ie/2024/04/30/launch-of-the-donegal-gaa-training-fund-fundraising-drive/