In this weeks LOI Chat, Oisin Kelly looked ahead to the weekends games with former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman.

On Friday in the Firs Division, Finn Harps welcome Trearty United to the Ballybofey while Derry City are off to Galway United in the Premier Division.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/SCORE-ANTHONY-GORMA-LOI.mp3