A late Tony McNamee strike was enough to earn Finn Harps all 3 points from their SSE Airtricity League clash with Treaty United this evening.

It’s Harps’ first win in 4 games after losing 3 on the bounce in previous weeks.

Next up is an away fixture against Bray Wanderers on Monday evening.

Hear the thoughts of manager Darren Murphy, who spoke to Diarmuid Doherty after full time at Finn Park…

After the game, Diarmuid Doherty also caught up with Harps’ on-loan defender Luke O’Brien…