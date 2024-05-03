Derry City and Galway United play out 0-0 draw – Ruaidhri Higgins reacts

Derry City and Galway United have played out a 0-0 draw in tonight’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at Eamonn Deacy Park.

City looked the more likely to score towards the end of the game but ultimately came up short in what will be a disappointing result for Ruaidhri Higgins’ men.

Elsewhere in the division tonight, Bohs and Shamrock Rovers finished 1-1, Sligo were beaten 1-0 at home by Waterford, St Pats beat Drogheda 1-0 and bottom side Dundalk held leaders Shelbourne to a scoreless drawn at Oriel Park.

Mike Rafferty caught up with Derry manager Higgins after the game in Galway…