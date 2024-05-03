Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Harps get back to winning ways with victory over Treaty

Photo Stephen Doherty.

Finn Harps have beaten Treaty United 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

As the game went deeper into the 2nd half, it looked like it might be heading for a scoreless draw as neither side could break the deadlock in a scrappy affair.

That was until Captain Tony McNamee broke through to slot home the winner on 80 minutes, which is remarkably the same minute in which he netted the winner in the previous fixture between these two sides back in March.

It’s a much-needed win for Harps as their form had dipped in recent weeks. This result now leaves them in 3rd place behind UCD after Wexford and Athlone played out a 2-2 draw, while leaders Cork City had a 1-0 away win in Kerry.

Next up for Darren Murphy’s side is a trip to play Bray Wanderers on Monday evening.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Ballybofey at full time…

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday, May 3rd

3 May 2024
Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

BREAKING: Emergency services attend scene of three crash on N56 in Coolboy

3 May 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following crash in Newtownstewart yesterday

3 May 2024
money cash budget euro
News, Top Stories

Lucky Donegal winner scoops €50,000 with Prize Bond bought 10 years ago

3 May 2024
