Harps get back to winning ways with victory over Treaty

Finn Harps have beaten Treaty United 1-0 in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

As the game went deeper into the 2nd half, it looked like it might be heading for a scoreless draw as neither side could break the deadlock in a scrappy affair.

That was until Captain Tony McNamee broke through to slot home the winner on 80 minutes, which is remarkably the same minute in which he netted the winner in the previous fixture between these two sides back in March.

It’s a much-needed win for Harps as their form had dipped in recent weeks. This result now leaves them in 3rd place behind UCD after Wexford and Athlone played out a 2-2 draw, while leaders Cork City had a 1-0 away win in Kerry.

Next up for Darren Murphy’s side is a trip to play Bray Wanderers on Monday evening.

Diarmuid Doherty reported live from Ballybofey at full time…