Donegal Minors progress to Ulster Semi Final after win over Monaghan

Donegal have beaten Monaghan on a score-line of 2-12 to 0-8 in this afternoon’s Ulster Minor Championship encounter at Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon.

Two first half goals from Eoghan Gallagher and Donnacha O’Baoill set Barry Ward’s youngsters on their way to victory.

The result means Donegal have now booked a place in the Ulster Semi-Final which will be played in 2 weeks time.

In the other game in Section A today, Down defeated Fermanagh 3-14 to 0-6. Meanwhile, Derry have also progressed to the Ulster Semi Final after their 2-18 to 0-7 win over Armagh.

Ryan Ferry was on hand at Fr Tierney Park to give us his full time report…