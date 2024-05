It’s almost time for this year’s North-West 10k Road Race & Walk.

An estimated 1000 participants will take to the streets of Letterkenny this Bank Holiday Monday morning at 11am.

The charities that will benefit from this year’s event are Cara House Family Resource Centre, Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre and the First Responders of Kilmacrennan, Termon, Churchill and Trentagh.

North-West 10K Chairman Neil Martin spoke to Highland Radio’s Mark Gallagher to discuss the upcoming event…