Play-off disappointment for Institute and Dergview

Ballymena United defeated Institute 2-0 in the second leg of their Premiership Promotion/Relegation Play-off last night.

It’s a hugely disappointing result for ‘Stute as they had beaten Ballymena 1-0 in the first leg last week and would have fancied their chances heading into last night’s clash.

There was also disappointment for Dergview in the Championship Promotion/Relegation Play-off second leg as they lost on penalties to Armagh City.

The first leg last week finished 1-1. The two sides played out a 0-0 draw last night and it was Armagh who prevailed to gain promotion.