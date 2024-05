Donegal manager Jim McGuinness says influential goalkeeper Shaun Patton is winning his race to be fit in time for next Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Final against Armagh.

Patton, who is widely regarded as one of the best ‘keepers in Ireland, was forced off in the quarter-final win over Derry and hadn’t recovered in time to play against Tyrone last weekend.

Speaking at a press event last night, McGuinness said the Letterkenny man should be fit for the clash against Armagh…