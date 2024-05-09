CFP flies in the face of what the European project is supposed to be – MacLochlainn

The Dail has been told that the case of teenager Muireann Kavanagh, who cannot fish on Arranmore Island typifies everything that is wrong with the Common Fisheries Policy, and should be at the heart of an Irish government effort to have the policy changed.

Her case was highlighted once again in the Dail during statements on Europe Day.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told TDs the fact that supertrawlers can be seen from the island hoovering up fish the locals are not allowed catch is contrary to everything the European project is supposed to stand for…………….

Deputy MacLochlainn’s speech in full –