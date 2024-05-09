Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Railway Museum secures cross border funding for heritage project

Donegal Railway Museum has been awarded funding for two cross-border conferences in Donegal Town and Derry and the production of a booklet. 

The museum was one of 35 cross-border projects to benefit from the Shared Island Civic Society Fund, which was awarded by Tanáiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin.

The project aims to establish a new working relationship between Donegal Railway Museum and Foyle Valley Railway Museum in Derry.

Niall McCaughan, Manager of the Donegal Railway Museum, says that his hope is that people can look back at the rich history of the railway, while also looking to the future.

