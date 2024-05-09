Donegal students reach final Foróige Entrepreneur of the Year Finals

Four groups from Donegal competed in the finals of the Foróige Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship Programme (NFTE) ‘Youth Entrepreneur of the Year’ competition.

Slans by Sasha Kolesnyk from St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, reached the Social Enterprise final.

In the Innovation final were Cozy Quills by Kira McLaughlin from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana and R.R.R. by Rihanna Reynolds from Coláiste Colmchille, Ballyshannon.

Elmay Clay by Ella McCarron and May Hastings from Deele College, Raphoe, made it the Best Business final.

Over 7,000 young entrepreneurs from all over Ireland took part, competing in a series of local, county, regional and semi-finals, with a total of 186 local competitions taking place, leading to 30 regional finals.

NFTE is a youth entrepreneurship, education and development programme for young people experiencing disadvantage and adversity.