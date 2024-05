In our League of Ireland chat this week we have been speaking with Finn Harps Coach Kevin McHugh.

Harps host Longford Town on Friday evening in Ballybofey looking to bounce back from their fourth defeat in five games at the hands of Bray.

Kevin is also the Head of Academy at Harps, firstly he’s been telling Chris Ashmore the harps underage teams have been getting a very good level of football this year.