Sean McVeigh looking for Donegal Hurlers to seal final place in Roscommon

The Donegal hurlers return to action on Saturday when they hit the road to take on Roscommon in their penultimate game of the Nicky Rackard Cup.

They are unbeaten this campaign and a place in the final at Croke Park on the June Bank Holiday weekend will be secured if they win at Dr Hyde Park.

It may not be straight forward for Mickey McCann’s side as Roscommon have also won their three games to date.