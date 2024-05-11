Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council to host Jobs Fair in London

A number of Donegal based businesses are coming together as part of the Donegal Jobs Fair to raise the profile of construction and engineering career opportunities that are currently available in the North West.

This Fair is particularly targeting Donegal people living in London or anyone who is interested in relocating to Donegal or the North West.

Donegal based firm Source Civil Ltd will be in attendance, with Managing Director Enda Healy hoping to tell their success story, which has seen the company grow and scale to an international brand.

The event will take place this Thursday and is hosted by Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Division.

Other companies that will be participating in the Donegal Jobs Fair include Mantis Cranes, PGIM Ireland, SITA, Tata Consultancy, HSE, Donegal County Council, Optum, Forward Emphasis, McMenamin Engineering, BuildCost, Errigal Training Centre and CoLab ATU.

To find out more about the event, visit: https://donegal.ie/donegaljobsfair

