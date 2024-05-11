Donegal Masters lose out to Tyrone

The Donegal Masters were defeated by Tyrone’s Masters team in Round One of the All-Ireland season.
The final score line was 2:19 to 0:9.
The side is managed by Francie Martin.
The match took place in Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny.
The Donegal Masters were defeated by Tyrone’s Masters team in Round One of the All-Ireland season.
The final score line was 2:19 to 0:9.
The side is managed by Francie Martin.
The match took place in Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland