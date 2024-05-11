Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal Masters lose out to Tyrone

The Donegal Masters were defeated by Tyrone’s Masters team in Round One of the All-Ireland season.

The final score line was 2:19 to 0:9.

The side is managed by Francie Martin.

The match took place in Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating two fires in Inishowen

11 May 2024
omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court in Omagh in conneciton with €2m drugs seizure

11 May 2024
IMG20240511041403
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands turn out for Darkness into Light

11 May 2024
Image 1- Donegal Jobs Fair Source Civil
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to host Jobs Fair in London

11 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating two fires in Inishowen

11 May 2024
omagh courthouse
News, Top Stories

Two men due in court in Omagh in conneciton with €2m drugs seizure

11 May 2024
IMG20240511041403
News, Audio, Top Stories

Thousands turn out for Darkness into Light

11 May 2024
Image 1- Donegal Jobs Fair Source Civil
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to host Jobs Fair in London

11 May 2024
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Bushmills attack released

11 May 2024
clannad
News, Top Stories

Clannad to be awarded Freedom of Donegal

11 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube