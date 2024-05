Investigations are underway into two fires in Inishowen yesterday.

The fire service worked to bring a fire at a tyre centre in the Elaghbeg area of Bridgend under control last night at around 11:30pm.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and there are no reports of any injuries.

Meanwhile, enquiries are also continuing into a fire at Carnaghannagh, Burnfoot which broke out at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.