A man arrested in connection with what police are calling a “barbaric” attack in County Antrim has been released.

A man in his 20s was found in the town of Bushmills in the early hours of last Sunday, with his hands nailed to a fence.

The 37 year old man arrested yesterday, has been released following questioning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

They are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that could help with enquiries to contact them.