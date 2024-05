Donegal came out on top over Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park in the Nicky Rackard Cup.

The final score of the game was 1:25 to 2:10.

Donegal’s senior hurling team manager, Mickey McCann described the team as being in a “good place” that “should have a place secured in the final.”

Donegal’s attentions now turn to their next match against Louth.

Mickey McCann spoke with Kevin Egan after the game…