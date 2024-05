Thousands of people have walked, swum, sailed and run their way from Darkness into Light this morning.

The annual fundraiser for suicide charity Pieta House, last year raised over 4-million euro – with events taking place at dozens of locations in Ireland – and 14 other countries.

The charity’s new CEO, Stephanie Manahan, was walking with supporters in Dublin’s Phoenix Park – from where she thanked people for making such a great effort, all around the country: