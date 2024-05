Donegal have been beaten 2-08 to 1-07 by Armagh in the Ulster Minor Football Championship Semi Final in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Colm O Dochartaigh’s goal mid-way through the second half gave Barry Ward’s side hope as they finished well but ultimately fell short.

Armagh will now play Derry in the Ulster Final next week as they beat Tyrone 2-14 to 1-10 at Owenbeg earlier.

After the game, Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney spoke to Donegal manager Barry Ward…