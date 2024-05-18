Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darren Murphy joins Saturday Sport to talk all things Finn Harps

Finn Harps came away from the UCD Bowl last night not knowing if it was one point gained or two points dropped.

The game ended 3-3 and, ordinarily, a point away to the students this season would be deemed as a decent result for most teams in the division.

The tinge of frustration comes from the fact that Darren Murphy’s men led on three separate occasions after going 1-0 up inside the first minute.

A UCD equaliser deep into injury time was a kick in the teeth after an otherwise promising night’s work.

Murphy joined Ciaran Cannon on Highland Radio Saturday Sport this evening to give his thoughts…

