Derry defeat Tyrone to set up Ulster Minor Final clash with Armagh

Derry have reached the Ulster Minor Football Championship Final as they defeated Tyrone on a score-line of 2-14 to 1-10 at Owenbeg this afternoon.

Dylan Rocks and Caoimhin Hargan struck goals in either half as Damien McErlain’s youngsters ran out fairly comfortable 7-point winners.

Derry will now play Armagh in the Ulster Minor Final as they defeated Donegal 2-08 to 1-07 in the other semi final.

After the game, McErlain spoke to the assembled press including Francis Mooney…

The final will be played at 1pm in Omagh on Sunday 26th May.