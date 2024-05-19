Poll suggests Donegal based Euro candidates have work to do.

An Ireland Thinks poll published in today’s Sunday Independent suggests both Donegal based European Election candidates have a lot of ground to make up.

Independent Peter Casey and Fianna Fail’s Niall Blaney are at 4% and 2% respectively in the Midlands North West constituency.

The poll has Fianna Fail’s Barry Cowen and Independent Luke Ming Flanagan at 10%, with both Fine Gael candidates, Nina Carberry and Maria Walsh at 9%.

Independent Ireland’s Ciaran Mullooly and Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew are both at 8%, while Sinn Fein’s Chris McManus is at 7%.

Fianna Fail’s Lisa Chambers and Aontu’s Peadar Toibin are both at 6%, while Social Democrat Rory Hearne and Hermann Kelly of the Irish Freedom Party are both at 3%.

All other candidates are 2% or below.