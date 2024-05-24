Ard Aoibhinn one step closer to having facilities restored

The necessary remediation works have been carried out and a HIQA visit completed at Ard Aoibhinn respite unit in Carndonagh, all that remains is approval from the health body to see the facility re-opened.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty has welcomed the news, highlighting the need for such a facility in Inishowen.

Earlier in the week it was revealed that while the building for Riverwalk House was ready to take in patients, the facility could not reopen because of issues related to staffing.

Cllr Albert Doherty says it is his hope that this will not be the case for Ard Aoibhinn, and the families will soon see the service restored: