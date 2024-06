Supermarkets in Strabane are being criticised after their trollies ended up in a river.

Local Independent Councillor Raymond Barr was alerted to the problem by a chairman of the Strabane and Lifford Angling Club, as 24 trollies were pulled out of the river last year.

Cllr Barr says they pose a risk to anglers and volunteers who may be involved in a rescue operation and both the supermarkets and customers must do better.