Donegal GAA are asking for the public’s assistance in reuniting a young fan with his signed Donegal bucket hat.

The hat had been signed by a number of players, including Dara Ó Baoill, after the match against Clare in McHale Park, Castlebar.

The owner is said to be heartbroken.

If you find it, please call or text 087 6030306 or message Official Donegal GAA on Facebook.