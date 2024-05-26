Phase two opens for New Frontiers programme

New Frontiers ATU Donegal is now recruiting for its six-month Phase 2 programme which starts in September.

The programme offers co-working space at Letterkenny’s Co-Lab, 1-to-1 mentoring, masterclasses and up to €22,500 in financial support to accelerate the business start-up.

Programme Manager Geraldine Beirne said New Frontiers is perfect for individuals who are early-stage entrepreneurs and have an innovative business idea with export and employment potential.

The programme has seen much success since its inception.

One such example is Donegal based company Pumpskynz, owned by Catherine Devine, which offers protective covers for diabetic devices in a range of colours.

Applications for Phase 2 of New Frontiers are now being accepted, with a closing date of Thursday 13th June.

Those interested interested in the programme should visit www.newfrontiersnw.ie to find out more.