Deputy Joe McHugh requesting meeting with Taoiseach on defective block crisis progress



There has been more efforts to bring Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh back into Fine Gael’s parliamentary party.

The former Chief Whip resigned after he voted against legislation underpinning the Defective Block Redress Scheme.

Deputy McHugh says as it stands there has not been any progress in terms of specific requests he made in relation to penalty free downsizing, the exclusion of foundations to the scheme and transfer of eligibility.

He plans to meet with Taoiseach and party colleague Simon Harris shortly: