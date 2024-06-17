Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Deputy Joe McHugh requesting meeting with Taoiseach on defective block crisis progress


There has been more efforts to bring Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh back into Fine Gael’s parliamentary party.

The former Chief Whip resigned after he voted against legislation underpinning the Defective Block Redress Scheme.

Deputy McHugh says as it stands there has not been any progress in terms of specific requests he made in relation to penalty free downsizing, the exclusion of foundations to the scheme and transfer of eligibility.

He plans to meet with Taoiseach and party colleague Simon Harris shortly:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

elderly care
News, Top Stories

ATU Donegal included in nursing postgraduate rollout

17 June 2024
Ambulances1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over number of people waiting over an hour for ambulance in Donegal

17 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 June 2024
Flag_of_Europe.svg
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Nature Restoration Law officially approved by member states

17 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

elderly care
News, Top Stories

ATU Donegal included in nursing postgraduate rollout

17 June 2024
Ambulances1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised over number of people waiting over an hour for ambulance in Donegal

17 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 June 2024
Flag_of_Europe.svg
News, Audio, Top Stories

EU Nature Restoration Law officially approved by member states

17 June 2024
JoeMcHugh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Joe McHugh requesting meeting with Taoiseach on defective block crisis progress

17 June 2024
NIFRS
News, Top Stories

Three dogs killed suspected arson in Derry

17 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube