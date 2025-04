Donegal County Council is being urged to abolish landing fees for island fishermen.

Councillor John Shéamais Ó Fearraigh says increasing costs coupled with a decline in the fishing industry is having a serious knock on effect on fishermen.

Donegal County Council has agreed to discuss Harbour Bye-Laws at the next Roads and Transportation SPC.

Councillor Ó Fearraigh says intervention, no matter how small would go a long way in helping the fishing industry survive: