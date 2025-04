It has emerged that Donegal County Council will not purchase homes in Ballymacool in Letterkenny.

The houses were to be purchased from Twin Estates under the Tenant-in-Situ scheme.

In December last both parties accused the other of not engaging in communication over defective block test results that the council claim were inaccurate.

Councillor Thomas Sean Devine says everyone must remember that at the core of this is eight families facing homelessness: