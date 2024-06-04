Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€900,000 announced for outdoor recreation projects in Donegal

Donegal is to receive €900,000 as part of a €16.1 million national investment announced today by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys for outdoor recreation projects.

€500,000 is going towards the upgrade and completion of the Muckish Railway Walk and €200,000 for a 2km recreational walking path and associated amenities at Millside Walk, Fintown.

The remaining €200,000 is to improve and enhance the recreational amenity and associated historic cultural heritage of the former MacManus Estate in Rossylongon.

Councillor Michael McClafferty, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says the funding for the Muckish Railway Walk will allow for the further extension of the greenway:

