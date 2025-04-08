Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gorse fire breaks out in Tyrone

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is currently battling a gorse fire in Co Tyrone.

The Millix Road in Ballygawley is closed as efforts continue to bring the blaze under control.

People are advised to avoid the area.

