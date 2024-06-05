Donegal South local elections – Meet the candidates

It is only two days away from polling day as the local election are to take place this Friday.

In the Donegal south LEA, fifteen candidates are seeking six seats, five of whom are already sitting councillors.

Highland Radio contacted each of the candidates to position why they’re fit for the job.

Independent candidate Jimmy Brogan says he is well versed in helping the people of Donegal:

Manus Boyle, a Fine Gael candidate, says he know first hand the struggle faced by those in the fishing industry:

Independent Diarmuid Doherty says he feels he can be the representation for the hospitality and construction industries that the council has been missing:

Cllr Noel Jordan of Sinn Fein, says he hopes his track record will stand to him:

Derek Vial says he decided to run as an Independent in a bid to secure more resources for South Donegal:

Fianna Fails Claudia Kennedy has a background in farming and teaching:

Independent Cllr Niamh Kennedy says her work has always been for the greater good of the South Donegal Area:

Jon Molloy, an Independent under the banner of the Irish People, says mental health and business rates are of great concern to him:

Patrick Brogan of Aontu says as a father of children with autism, early intervention services are at the top of his agenda:

Also contesting is Fine Gael Cllr Barry Sweeney, Fianna Fail Cllr Michéal Naughton and his party colleague Martin Hegarty.