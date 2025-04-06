SIPTU calls for adequate and safe staffing levels for Letterkenny Fire Station

SIPTU has called for a commitment from Donegal County Council and Fire Service Management to increase staffing levels at Letterkenny Fire Station.

—-Statement in Full—–

SIPTU has called for a commitment from Donegal County Council and Fire Service Management to increase staffing levels at Letterkenny Fire Station. Letterkenny, County Donegal, so it can operate safely in response to growing demands on it within the local area.

SIPTU Organiser, David Samuels, said “In February, Donegal County Council and Fire Service Management unilaterally announced without prior consultation with members, that Letterkenny Fire Station would be downgraded to a 1 Pump Station. This decision includes the removal of the second fire engine and its associated crew, as well as the loss of essential emergency response vehicles, including the Station’s water tanker and incident command vehicle.”

“SIPTU’s representatives have called for engagement with management to agree an adequate number of firefighters to maintain the station’s operation in a manner which is safe for staff and the public. However, management has refused to engage constructively. When pressed for a timeline, it was refused due to senior management being ‘very busy’ implementing other aspects of the Workplace Relations Commission agreement concerning the Retained Fire Services.”

“We find this response wholly unacceptable. No management, no matter how busy, should ever not prioritise the safety of firefighters and the general public which they serve. Fire Service Management’s refusal to allocate time to address these urgent concerns demonstrates a reckless disregard for the fundamental duty of care to both its staff and the wider community.”

“Furthermore, SIPTU takes issue with the inflammatory and derogatory language used in a Fire Service Management’s statement issued in March, which described our members concerns as ‘inaccurate, untrue, self-serving and deeply misleading’. These claims are entirely baseless. The concerns raised by SIPTU members are factually accurate and reflect the reality of events.”

He added; “SIPTU has provided Fire Service Management with several opportunities to retract and apologise for this statement. However, it has refused to do so. SIPTU members will not be silenced when it comes to the safety, health and wellbeing of themselves or the communities they serve.”