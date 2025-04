A 25 year old man has been arrested in relation to a serious wildfire in County Down.

More than a hundred firefighters spent 10 hours tackling the blaze in the Hilltown area of the Mourne Mountains overnight.

Police have since arrested a man on suspicion of a number of offences, including arson.

It comes as firefighters currently deal with a separate gorse fire that’s broken out in the Silent Valley area of the Mournes.