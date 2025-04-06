Two men arrested in connection with serious assault in Limavady

Police have made two arrests in connection with a serious assault in Limavady.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A report was received at approximately 5.15pm on Friday that a man had been assaulted at a house in the Benevenagh Drive area.

Emergency services located a man inside a property in the area who was covered in blood with a serious head injury, and suspected stab wounds to his torso.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to potentially life-threatening injuries, and is in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and other offences.

They remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened, and want to speak with anyone who was in the Benevenagh Drive area yesterday and noticed anything out of the ordinary.

They are appealing anyone who may have any relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage of the area that could help with the investigation to contact 101.