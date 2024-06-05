IFA encouraging local election candidates to participate in survey

The IFA have expressed disappointment at the lack of response from Donegal local election candidates to a survey surrounding the most pressing issues face by farmers.

35 out of the 91 candidates in the county have responded, a number that IFA Ulster/North Leinster regional chairperson Frank Brady thought would be higher.

The key areas of concern include planning, residential zoned land tax, ash dieback, connectivity and environmental inspections.

The results have been published today.

Mr Brady says those who weren’t aware of the survey still have the chance to complete it: