A West Donegal Councillor has hit out at irresponsible campervan owners in Dunfanaghy.

One campervan was discovered parked overnight across three parking bays, including a disabled parking bay in the Market Square area.

Meanwhile, fishermen had difficulty launching this morning due to piers in Dunfanaghy and Portnablagh being blocked by campervans.

Councillor Michael McClafferty is appealing to campervan owners to show respect to the local areas they are visiting: