Carers say means testing should be abolished for their weekly allowance

Carers are renewing their call for the abolition of means testing for their weekly allowance payment.

It comes as more than 130 thousand carers across the country will be receiving their once-off annual grant of 1,850 euro this morning.

All of those taking full-time care of an older person or someone with a disability will get the payment, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

But Liam O’Sullivan CEO of Care Alliance Ireland says all means testing for carers should be abolished……………