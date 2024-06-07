Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
John McNulty:” It’s a big day when you take Kerry to Ballybofey”

Donegal Ladies manager John McNulty is relishing the challenge of taking on the Division 1 League and All-Ireland finalists Kerry in Ballybofey this weekend.

McNulty saw his team put in a spirited performance against Armagh in the Ulster Final, and is hoping his side can build on that performance against the Kingdom.

On Sunday, it’s the first game All Ireland Ladies Senior Championship. The Donegal manager joined Oisin Kelly on The Score Programme on Thursday to give his thoughts ahead of the clash with Kerry…

