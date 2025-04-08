Rathmullen Pier Services restored after weekend vandalism

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at the Rathmullan Pier Services building last Friday between approximately 3 pm and 8 pm.

Damage was caused to the building’s doors, and rubbish was scattered around the area.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The Rathmullan Pier Services building was forced to close as a result.

However, Councillor Pauric McGarvey confirmed to Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show that it has now re-opened: