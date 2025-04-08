Gardaí re-appeal for driver in Rathmullan collision to come forward

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following an incident where a man was struck by a black car on Main Street, Rathmullan, just after midday on Sunday, March 30th.

The man was crossing the street when the collision occurred, causing him to fall and sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

The car stopped some distance away, and the male driver and their passenger checked on the injured pedestrian.

However, no details were exchanged, and further information regarding the car is currently unavailable, although CCTV footage is being reviewed.

Gardaí are appealing to the driver to come forward.