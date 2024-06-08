Election 2024: Donegal LEA

While no one in the Donegal Local Electoral Area looks set to reach the 1,937 quota, Fianna Fail Councillor Micheal Naughton is on track to top the poll securing 1,817 first preference votes.

Looking at the latest tallies, there’s a clear battle on the cards with Noel Jordan, Michael McMahon, Jimmy Brogan, current Mayor of Donegal Town, Pauric Kennedy, Manus Boyle and Barry Sweeney all polling closely.

Close behind and vying for one of the 6 seats is Independent Councillor Niamh Kennedy looking to retain her seat on Donegal County Council.

The transfer of votes could result in a difference picture tomorrow.

Tune in from 9am for the latest coverage on the Donegal LEA from the John Bosco Centre.