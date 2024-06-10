Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Counting of European votes resumes this morning in Castlebar

The counting of votes for the Midlands Northwest constituency will get underway again this morning.

It’s hoped there’ll be a first count later today, with counting getting underway again at the TF Royal in Castlebar at 8:30am.
Candidates or their agents have been asked to be here at 10:30am this morning to adjudicate over doubtful votes.

And it’s hoped there will then be a first count at 6 o clock this evening.

Luke Ming Flanagan, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen are all in pole position to take seats here according to the partial tales, while former RTE reporter Ciarán Mullooly has also polled well.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, Local Election 2024, News, Top Stories

100% Redress is ready for a General Election – Farren

10 June 2024
guitar-musical-instrument-stringed-instrument-wooden-guitar-thumb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bunagee Guitar Festival to take place this month

10 June 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Counting of European votes resumes this morning in Castlebar

10 June 2024
County House Chamber
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Winners and Losers as the new Donegal County Council takes shape

10 June 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, Local Election 2024, News, Top Stories

100% Redress is ready for a General Election – Farren

10 June 2024
guitar-musical-instrument-stringed-instrument-wooden-guitar-thumb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bunagee Guitar Festival to take place this month

10 June 2024
eu parliament brussels
News, Top Stories

Counting of European votes resumes this morning in Castlebar

10 June 2024
County House Chamber
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Winners and Losers as the new Donegal County Council takes shape

10 June 2024
IMG20240609210352
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Two new councillors in Lifford Stranorlar as Crawford loses his seat

9 June 2024
Election Profiles-Maria doherty
News, Local Election 2024, Top Stories

Local Election 2024: Maria Doherty eliminated in Milford

9 June 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube