Counting of European votes resumes this morning in Castlebar

The counting of votes for the Midlands Northwest constituency will get underway again this morning.

It’s hoped there’ll be a first count later today, with counting getting underway again at the TF Royal in Castlebar at 8:30am.

Candidates or their agents have been asked to be here at 10:30am this morning to adjudicate over doubtful votes.

And it’s hoped there will then be a first count at 6 o clock this evening.

Luke Ming Flanagan, Maria Walsh and Barry Cowen are all in pole position to take seats here according to the partial tales, while former RTE reporter Ciarán Mullooly has also polled well.