Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Donal’s in the hotseat today, with a discussion about issues with treatment at Kingsbridge Hospital in Ballykelly. We speak to the Head of Mental Health Nursing in Donegal about the restructuring of Radarhc na Sleibhe in Carndonagh, and distillers are preparing for a major conference this week in Ardara………

In this hour, Sergeant Charlene Anderson and CPO Sgt Fergus McCrory join us for the Community Garda Information Slot, and in our ‘Your Voice, Your Community’ feature, we speak to Convoy’s Fergus Cleary about his work in the community there and further afield………

In the third hour, we speak to Barry Whyte at the European Election Count in Castlebar, we discuss the dearth of female councillors after last week’s local elections, and the temporary removal of dental services at Lifford Hospital causes concern…………..