Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Donal’s in the hotseat today, with a discussion about issues with treatment at Kingsbridge Hospital in Ballykelly. We speak to the Head of Mental Health Nursing in Donegal about the restructuring of Radarhc na Sleibhe in Carndonagh, and distillers are preparing for a major conference this week in Ardara……… 

In this hour, Sergeant Charlene Anderson and CPO Sgt Fergus McCrory  join us for the Community Garda Information Slot, and in our ‘Your Voice, Your Community’ feature, we speak to Convoy’s Fergus Cleary about his work in the community there and further afield………

In the third hour, we speak to Barry Whyte at the European Election Count in Castlebar, we discuss the dearth of female councillors after last week’s local elections, and the temporary removal of dental services at Lifford Hospital causes concern…………..  

Top Stories

Niall McConnell
News, Audio, Top Stories

Niall McConnell to contest next general election

11 June 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 June 2024
Dentist
News, Top Stories

Speculation rising over the extended closure of dental clinic at Lifford Hospital

11 June 2024
448270198_18318061474182540_1590384892152409609_n
News, Top Stories

Residents of Radharc na Sleibhte have a say in the provision of new services

11 June 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

