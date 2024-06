Aer Lingus pilots have voted to strike.

They’re seeking wage hikes of over 20 percent after rejecting a pay rise of 9 percent brokered at the Labour Court.

Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA) say 97.7% of the ballots returned were in favour of industrial action, up to and including strike’.

If a strike does go ahead, it could cause chaos for passengers this Summer, with flights likely to be grounded within weeks.