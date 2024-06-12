Fishing organisations unite to demand change for fishing sector

Five Irish fish producing and processing organisations have united to demand change at national and EU level for the sector.

The objective of the Killybegs Fisherman’s Organisation, the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association and the Irish South & West and South & East Fish Producers Organisations collaboration is to raise awareness of the critical challenges impacting them.

Aodh O’Donnell, CEO of the IFPO says the organisations will fight for change in collaboration going forward: