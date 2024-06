Donegal Jockey Oisin Orr took a 31/1 treble on Tuesday evening at Wetherby.

Along with trainer Richard Fahy, he won on 9/4 shot Yes I’m Mali and Lesley’s Boy at 5/4 while in between those, he was also victorious on the Lucinda Russell trained John L Sullivan who won at 10/3.

At the same track earlier this month Orr had four winners, which accumulated to 336/1.

His latest wins now means he has 30 for this current flat season in the UK, a third of those have come in the past fortnight.