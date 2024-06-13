100% Redress Party and at least five Independents to form a new grouping on Donegal County Council

The 100% Redress Party and five of Donegal County Council’s nine independents have formed a working group which will cooperate during the coming five year term.

Cllr Michael McBride says the names of the participants will not be released for the moment, as the door is open to other independents to become involved.

He believes this group has the potential to become a formidable force in the council chamber.

Asked if the group would become involved in a cross party pact, he said at this point, they’ve not been invited to take part in any discussions..…………